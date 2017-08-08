close
J&K: SC asks Centre to take decision in three months on minority status for non-Muslims in state

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, August 8, 2017 - 12:23
J&amp;K: SC asks Centre to take decision in three months on minority status for non-Muslims in state
Representational Image

New Delhi:  The Supreme Court today gave the last opportunity to the Centre and asked it to take a decision within three months on a plea to grant minority status to non-Muslims in the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

A bench comprising Chief Justice J S Khehar and Justices A K Goel and D Y Chandrachud considered the submission of the central government that it needed more time to hold consultations with the state government and other stakeholders if any.

Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre said the government has been holding consultations at various levels and eight weeks more time be granted to it to apprise the court about their stand on the PIL.

The bench was hearing a PIL filed by Jammu-based lawyer Ankur Sharma that in a Muslim majority state like Jammu and Kashmir, non-Muslims should have been granted minority status to avail benefits of various government schemes. 

TAGS

Supreme CourtMinorityminority statusNon-MuslimsJammu and Kashmir

