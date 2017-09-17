J&K: Six civilians injured as Pakistan violates ceasefire in Arnia Sector

New Delhi: Six persons, including women, were left injured when Pakistani troops violated ceasefire along the international border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir's Arnia sector.

The injured have been admitted to a government hospital in Jammu. Meanwhile, this was the third violation by Pakistani forces in the Arnia sector in last 2 days.

Talking to ANI, a senior BSF officer said,"From midnight till this morning, there were exchanges of fire and shelling in Arnia sector in the area of 6-8 BOPs of BSF. The firing stopped at 0645 hours this morning."

There have been continuous ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the IB for the past four days, in which one BSF jawan was killed and a few others were injured.

Earlier on September 15, one Border Security Force (BSF) jawan was killed in the ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir's RS Pura sector.

The jawan, identified as Captain Brijendra Bahadur Singh, later succumbed to his injuries.

Two Pakistani soldiers were killed in retaliatory action by the BSF on Thursday, while three Indian jawans were injured in unprovoked firing and shelling by Pakistani troops along the IB and the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Poonch districts on Wednesday.

Incidents of ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops have increased sharply this year. Till August 1, there have been 285 such actions by the Pakistan army, while in 2016, the number was significantly less at 228 for the entire year, according to figures by the Indian Army.

