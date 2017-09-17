close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

J&K: Six civilians injured as Pakistan violates ceasefire in Arnia Sector

This was the third violation by Pakistani forces in the Arnia sector in last 2 days.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, September 17, 2017 - 09:26
J&amp;K: Six civilians injured as Pakistan violates ceasefire in Arnia Sector
Pic Courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: Six persons, including women, were left injured when Pakistani troops violated ceasefire along the international border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir's Arnia sector. 

The injured have been admitted to a government hospital in Jammu. Meanwhile, this was the third violation by Pakistani forces in the Arnia sector in last 2 days. 

Talking to ANI,  a senior BSF officer said,"From midnight till this morning, there were exchanges of fire and shelling in Arnia sector in the area of 6-8 BOPs of BSF. The firing stopped at 0645 hours this morning."

There have been continuous ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the IB for the past four days, in which one BSF jawan was killed and a few others were injured.

Earlier on September 15, one Border Security Force (BSF) jawan was killed in the ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir's RS Pura sector.

The jawan, identified as Captain Brijendra Bahadur Singh, later succumbed to his injuries.

Two Pakistani soldiers were killed in retaliatory action by the BSF on Thursday, while three Indian jawans were injured in unprovoked firing and shelling by Pakistani troops along the IB and the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Poonch districts on Wednesday.

Incidents of ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops have increased sharply this year. Till August 1, there have been 285 such actions by the Pakistan army, while in 2016, the number was significantly less at 228 for the entire year, according to figures by the Indian Army.

(With inputs from agencies)

TAGS

PakistanJammu and KashmirIndiaArniaceasefire violation

From Zee News

Class 11 student commits suicide after brother scolds her for Facebook addiction
India

Class 11 student commits suicide after brother scolds her f...

BJP MP from Alwar Mahant Chandnath passes away at 61
India

BJP MP from Alwar Mahant Chandnath passes away at 61

Pakistan to raise Kashmir issue at UNGA, India calls it waste of time
India

Pakistan to raise Kashmir issue at UNGA, India calls it was...

Sushma Swaraj set to come face-to-face with Pak FM Khawaja Asif at UNGA
India

Sushma Swaraj set to come face-to-face with Pak FM Khawaja...

&#039;London to propose new security treaty for anti-terror cooperation&#039;
World

'London to propose new security treaty for anti-terror...

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman visits Army&#039;s Western Command HQ
India

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman visits Army's West...

Women play important role in development of nation: Venkaiah Naidu
India

Women play important role in development of nation: Venkaia...

Narendra Modi&#039;s 67th birthday today; PM to inaugurate Sardar Sarovar Dam, address two rallies
India

Narendra Modi's 67th birthday today; PM to inaugurate...

Rahul Gandhi does it again, terms Marshal of IAF Arjan Singh Air Marshal
India

Rahul Gandhi does it again, terms Marshal of IAF Arjan Sing...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

The BRICS declaration on terrorism is only an eyewash

Saving the planet for future generations

Indian exodus from Burma driven by ultranationalism

Making a case for bullet train

On Rs 26.7/litre, you pay tax of Rs 44, here's how: Daily revision of petrol price explained