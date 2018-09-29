हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir

J&K: SPO decamps with 9 weapons from MLA's guard room, police sound alert

J&amp;K: SPO decamps with 9 weapons from MLA&#039;s guard room, police sound alert

Srinagar: A special police officer (SPO) on Friday decamped with nine service weapons of colleagues from a police post guarding residence of a legislator at Jawahar Nagar in Srinagar of Jammu and Kashmir.

"SPO Adil Bashir today (Friday) evening decamped with the service weapons including seven AK-rifles, one INSAS and one pistol from the guard room at J-11, Government Quarters Jawahar Nagar," a senior police officer.

The residential quarter belongs to MLA Wachi, Aijaz Mir where the SPO stole the weapons.

“Adil Bashir Sheikh, 24, (Belt No. 488/SPO) originally belongs to Zainpora, Shopian district. A case has been registered in addition to the departmental inquiry,” he added.

Sheikh was engaged as SPO on March 11, 2017, he said. Meanwhile, sources said that following the incident, a high alert has been sounded across the Srinagar district and the routes leading to South Kashmir.

Amid the alert, government forces launched searches at multiple places in Srinagar and its outskirts, they said.

Jammu and KashmirSpecial Police OfficerJammu and Kashmir rifles

