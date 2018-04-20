J&K terror funding case: Hizbul chief Syed Salahuddin's son named in NIA chargesheet

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a chargesheet against Syed Shahid Yusuf, the son of pro-Pakistan terror outfit Hizb-ul-Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin, in a 2011 terror funding case. Yusuf, 42, was posted as an agricultural assistant in central Kashmir's Budgam till he was arrested by the NIA officials on October 24 last year.

Yusuf's bail plea was dismissed by the trial court on March 7. He is in judicial custody. District judge Poonam Bamba will take up the NIA chargesheet for consideration on May 4.

The NIA had earlier alleged that Yusuf had close links with banned terrorist organisations such as Hizb-ul-Mujahideen.

In its chargesheet, the NIA had said that the case against Yusuf was registered on the basis of information that funds from Pakistan were sent to Jammu and Kashmir via Delhi through hawala channels to spread terrorism.

The NIA had in 2011 arrested a number of persons, including Ghulam Mohd Bhat, with Rs 21.2 lakh, alleging that Yusuf was "one of the several Indian contacts of Bhat" who had been in regular touch with him for receiving money transfer codes.

The NIA had also alleged that Yusuf's involvement was found in collecting funds from a terrorist outfit in Saudi Arabia as well as from other accused on directions of his father Mohd Yousuf Shah alias Syed Salahuddin, the self-styled supreme commander of the Hizb-ul-Mujahideen.

Syed Salahuddin was declared a Specially Designated Global Terrorist by the US Department of State in June last year.

The NIA had claimed that Yousuf received about Rs 4.5 lakh so far through eight international wire transfers.

It had also registered two other cases related to terror funding - one in November 2011 and the other in May 2017. The probe agency had filed a chargesheet against 10 people including Salahuddin in the April 2011 terror funding case.

The NIA has recently arrested various people, including some close relatives and aides of separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, in connection with the alleged cross-border funding of the separatists in Jammu and Kashmir.

