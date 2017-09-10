close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

J&K: Terrorist killed in Shopian encounter, another arrested with weapons

 A terrorist has been killed during the encounter with the security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.  As per the reports of ANI, another militant has been arrested and weapons have been recovered from him.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, September 10, 2017 - 07:39
J&amp;K: Terrorist killed in Shopian encounter, another arrested with weapons
File photo

Srinagar: A terrorist has been killed during the encounter with the security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.  As per the reports of ANI, another militant has been arrested and weapons have been recovered from him.

Reportedly, the encounter broke out on Saturday evening in Barbugh village where 3 to 4 terrorists were said to be trapped in an orchard. 

(More details awaited)

TAGS

J&KTerroristShopian encounter

From Zee News

SIM cards not linked to Aadhaar will be deactivated after Feb 2018: Centre
India

SIM cards not linked to Aadhaar will be deactivated after F...

JNU Student Union Election: United Left defeat ABVP, win all four posts of central panel
India

JNU Student Union Election: United Left defeat ABVP, win al...

Delhi: Five-year-old raped by peon inside school premises; accused arrested
India

Delhi: Five-year-old raped by peon inside school premises;...

Deadly quake, hurricane a one-two punch for Mexico; 66 die
AmericasWorld

Deadly quake, hurricane a one-two punch for Mexico; 66 die

Sealdah Express coach derails in Jammu, 7th derailment in 16 days
Jammu and KashmirIndia

Sealdah Express coach derails in Jammu, 7th derailment in 1...

AmericasWorld

After Irma, Saint-Martin, Saint Barthelemy brace for Jose

Irma pummels Cuba as Florida hunkers for a hit; 25 killed
AmericasWorld

Irma pummels Cuba as Florida hunkers for a hit; 25 killed

Rajnath Singh meets 20 delegations, reviews work on PMDP on Day 1 of J&amp;K visit
India

Rajnath Singh meets 20 delegations, reviews work on PMDP on...

Ryan International School student murder: Principal suspended; Gurugram Police to conclude probe in a week
Haryana

Ryan International School student murder: Principal suspend...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Childhood under siege: DNA looks at rising instances of sexual crimes against children across the nation

Gauri Lankesh: Left of centre, but heart in the right place

The sinking city: Waterlogged streets bring to the fore flaws in Mumbai city’s planning

DNA Edit | Back on track? Will Piysh Goyal prove to be effective?

The seamy side of Sarahah