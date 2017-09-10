J&K: Terrorist killed in Shopian encounter, another arrested with weapons

Srinagar: A terrorist has been killed during the encounter with the security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. As per the reports of ANI, another militant has been arrested and weapons have been recovered from him.

Barbug #Shopian encounter: 1 terrorist killed in encounter with security forces. One terrorist arrested with weapon, search on: J&K Police — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2017

Reportedly, the encounter broke out on Saturday evening in Barbugh village where 3 to 4 terrorists were said to be trapped in an orchard.

