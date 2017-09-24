close
J&K: Terrorist killed in Uri, encounter underway

The operation is currently underway and the identity of the slain militant is yet to be known.

Last Updated: Sunday, September 24, 2017 - 09:35
New Delhi: A terrorist has been killed in an encounter with security forces which broke out on Sunday in Uri area of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir.  

As per the reports of news agency ANI, the operation is currently underway and the identity of the slain militant is yet to be known.

Earlier in the day after receiving information about the presence of terrorists, security personnel laid a cordon and started a search operation in the Kalgai area of Uri this morning.

As per the reports, the search operation turned into an encounter as the security forces were fired upon by the terrorists.

(More details awaited)

 

TAGS

UriEncounterBaramullaJammu and Kashmir

