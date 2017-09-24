J&K: Terrorist killed in Uri, encounter underway

New Delhi: A terrorist has been killed in an encounter with security forces which broke out on Sunday in Uri area of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir.

As per the reports of news agency ANI, the operation is currently underway and the identity of the slain militant is yet to be known.

J&K: Encounter between Security forces and terrorists in Uri continues ; One terrorist killed (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/L3gvC30CWb — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2017

Earlier in the day after receiving information about the presence of terrorists, security personnel laid a cordon and started a search operation in the Kalgai area of Uri this morning.

As per the reports, the search operation turned into an encounter as the security forces were fired upon by the terrorists.

(More details awaited)