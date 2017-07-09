J&K: Terrorists hurl grenade on a temporary police post in Pulwama, SPO injured

close
﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, July 9, 2017 - 09:36
J&amp;K: Terrorists hurl grenade on a temporary police post in Pulwama, SPO injured
Representational image

New Delhi: A day after attacking Army jawan's convoy in Bandipora district, terrorists hurled grenade on a temporary police post at Tral's Aripal in Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir. According to the reports of ANI, one Special Police Officer has suffered minor injuries.

Talking to PTI, a police official said, "The ultras fired a UBGL grenade at a joint camp of CRPF and police at Aribal in Tral town at 10.30 pm yesterday." The attack left one of the officers injured. He was taken to a hospital where the doctors said his condition was stable. However, no militant outfit has claimed responsibility for the attack as yet. 

Earlier on Friday, three Army jawans were left injured after terrorists attacked their convoy in Bandipora. As per the reports terrorists targeted the convoy in Hajin area of the district. 

On July 3, terrorists opened fire on a Police patrol party in South Kashmir's Anantnag , in which one cop was injured.

 

Apparently, security was beefed up in valley in the wake of the first death anniversary of Hizbul Mujahideen​ commander Burhan Wani. An definite curfew was also imposed in Pulwama's Tral town, the hometown of Wani who was killed in a gunfight with security forces in Kokernag area of Anantnag district on July 8 last year.

TAGS

Jammu and KashmirArmyBandiporaPulwamaTralBurhan Wani

