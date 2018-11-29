J&K: Two terrorists killed in encounter in Pulwama’s Khrew

At least two terrorists were killed in an encounter in the wee hours of Thursday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama. The encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Khrew area of Pulwama.

Confirming the death of the two terrorists, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said that there was no collateral damage during the encounter.

The identity of the terrorists is yet to be ascertained.

“Two terrorists have been killed. Arms and ammunition recovered. No collateral damage took place during the encounter. Identities of the terrorists are yet to be ascertained,” said the police.

This comes a day after Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Mohammad Naveed Jatt, wanted for the assassination of Kashmir Monitor editor Shujaat Bukhari, was gunned down by security forces on Wednesday.

The LeT operative was killed in an encounter that broke out between terrorists and security forces in Chathergam village of Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Jatt, who fled from police custody earlier this year, was involved in several cases of attack on the security forces and civilians in Kashmir. He was spotted at the funeral of a terrorist in Shopian in August this year.

A resident of Multan in Pakistan, Jatt was arrested in June 2014 at Yaripora in Kulgam. On February 6, he pulled off a dramatic escape from Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) hospital in Srinagar after his associates shot dead two policemen who were accompanying him for medical checkup.