JKLF chairman Yasin Malik detained in Kashmir

Malik, along with Noor Muhammad Kalwal, the zonal president of his outfit, was detained by the security forces at Reban in Shopian this morning, a police official said.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Sunday, June 11, 2017 - 13:28
Represntational image

Srinagar: JKLF (Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front) chairman Mohammad Yasin Malik was today detained in south Kashmir's Shopian district due to apprehension of breach of peace, police said.

Malik, along with Noor Muhammad Kalwal, the zonal president of his outfit, was detained by the security forces at Reban in Shopian this morning, a police official said.

A JKLF spokesman, while condemning their detention, said the outfit's chief had gone to Reban to meet the family of jailed leader Sarjan Barkati.

The spokesman said the duo have been taken to some unknown location. 

Jammu and KashmirJammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF)Yasin Malik

