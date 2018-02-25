JNU Entrance Exam results 2018 declared @jnu.ac.in, viva-voce examination to follow

NEW DELHI: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has declared the results of its Entrance Examination (EE) 2018-19 on Sunday. Candidates can view their results on the official website jnu.ac.in.

In order to check the JNUEE results 2018-19, candidates need to follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website jnu.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that states, “RESULT OF CANDIDATES INVITED FOR VIVA-VOCE FOR JNUEE 2018-19”

Step 3: After clicking, a new page willl open.

Step 4: On this page, input the 'Username' and Password. The results will be displayed on screen.

Candidates are advised to take a printout of the same.

The institute had earlier cancelled the tests at Kathmandu Examination Centre, Ghaziabad centre and Srinagar and Shillong centres.

Selected candidates will now have to appear for viva-voce test. The exam is expected to be held on March 20, 2018.

After the viva-voce exams, the university release a list of meritorious candidates on April 15, 2018.

JNU 2018 Merit list for non-viva-voce programmes are expected to be declared on March 25, 2018.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University exam was held between December 27 and 30, 2017.