JNU VC urges Centre to install Army tank on campus as 'symbol of patriotism'

Jawaharlal Nehru University vice-chancellor Jagadesh Kumar on Sunday urged the government to install an Army tank in the varsity that will remind the students of sacrifices and valour of the defence forces. He called on Minister of State for External Affairs General V.K. Singh to help the University procure a tank.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, July 24, 2017 - 10:52
New Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru University vice-chancellor Jagadesh Kumar on Sunday urged the government to install an Army tank in the varsity that will remind the students of sacrifices and valour of the defence forces. 

"Would like to request VK Singh ji to help us procure an Army tank so that we can put it on display in the university. Presence of an Army tank will constantly remind students of great sacrifice and valor of Indian Army and defence forces," said Kumar, while addressing a programme organised to commemorate India's glorious victory and to pay homage to the Indian Army and the Kargil martyrs.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, General (Retired) V.K. Singh, and the Mentor of Veterans India, Major General G.D. Bakshi, and cricketer Gautam Gambhir took part in Tiranga March. The March started from JNU's main gate and went on to the Convention Centre where more than two thousand members of the JNU community carried the 2,200-feet long Tricolour for nearly two kilometres upto the Convention Centre.

Speaking at the event, Pradhan said, "The JNU has set an example in the country for its respect for the Indian Army. I congratulate the JNU VC for organising this kind of historic event. It is a proud day for every citizen of the country."

Former Indian Army Chief and now MoS, External Affairs, General (Retired) V.K. Singh shared his experiences in the wonderful tradition of the Indian Army and underlined the importance of the Kargil victory for India and our Armed forces and emphasised that "the Indian Army believes only in protecting the sanctity of Indian Independence and sovereignty."

The programme was jointly organised by the Veterans India. Alongside the Veterans India members, 23 families of martyrs also joined the event.

(With inputs from ANI)

Jawaharlal UniversityIndian ArmyJNUArmy TankVK Singh

