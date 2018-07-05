हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Robotics

Job postings for Robotics profile up by 191% in 3 years: Survey

Maharashtra leads in terms of maximum job openings in the robotics sector, added the survey.

Job searches for robotics profiles grew by 186 per cent between 2015 to 2018 while job postings in the sector grew by 191 per cent during the same period, states a survey by jobs portal Indeed.

“The rising interest among job seekers for jobs in robotics as seen in the past year by far outstrips the growth witnessed by the sector in the previous years, while the number of job postings in the sector, on the other hand, has slowed after the initial boom, during which growth was far more rapid,” states Indeed.

Though job seekers are increasingly looking at working in the robotics sector, companies within the sector are slowing down in terms of hiring, added the report. 

“Following the initial spurt in growth in 2015, driven by the government’s investment of $13 billion USD in robotics under its Make in India initiative, hiring for robotics profiles has slowed considerably,” it stated.

Top regions for robotics jobs in India

The data further indicates that Maharashtra is the leading state in India for those seeking job opportunities in the robotics sector. Home to large technology centres like Pune and Mumbai, it comes as no surprise that the region leads the trend. It is followed by Karnataka, which houses India’s Silicon Valley Bengaluru, and Telangana, of which upcoming technology hub Hyderabad is a part, making up the top three regions in India for job opportunities in the robotics sector. 

Rank - State

1. Maharashtra

2. Karnataka

3. Telangana

4. Tamil Nadu

5. Haryana

6. New Delhi

7. West Bengal

8. Gujarat

9. Uttar Pradesh

10. Kerala

Sectors leading the robotics boom

Surgery is one area where robots are making a breakthrough, with the sector expected to grow at a rate much higher than the global average. India’s surgical robotics market is estimated to grow at a rate (CAGR) of 20% between 2017 and 2025, as compared to the global rate of 12%. Another sector that is seeing increasing reliance on robots is the construction industry, given the thrust of government initiatives such as Make in India and Digital India. With a market of for close to one thousand robots annually, the sector offers huge potential for experimentation.

Tags:
Roboticsrobotics jobIndeed

