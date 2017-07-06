Jobs, admissions secured on fake caste certificate in reserved category can't be sustained: SC
In a significant ruling, the Supreme Court on Thursday said that jobs and admissions secured on fake caste certificate in reserved category can't be sustained.
New Delhi: In a significant ruling, the Supreme Court on Thursday said that jobs and admissions secured on fake caste certificate in reserved category can't be sustained.
The apex court's order came on a PIL, which had challenged Bombay High Court's ruling that a person can be allowed to continue in job if caste certificate is found fake after long period.