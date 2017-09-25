Jodhpur woman gets talaq over phone despite Supreme Court ban

close
ANI| Last Updated: Monday, September 25, 2017 - 10:25
Jodhpur: Even after the Supreme Court's ban on triple divorce, a case of divorce has been reported from Rajasthan's Jodhpur where a man divorced his wife by uttering 'talaq' thrice on the phone.

The victim said that on September 18, her husband divorced her over the phone and after two days he married someone else.

The woman, Afsana, was married to Munna eight years ago in Jodhpur, but soon after her marriage she was harassed for dowry by her in-laws.

In 2015, her husband even tried to burn her by throwing kerosene at her for failing to get dowry after which she returned to her parents' home.

The couple has two children.Afsana said that she had lodged a complaint against her husband and her-in-laws.

