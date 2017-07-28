Join non-political activities for social welfare: PM to MPs

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today asked BJP MPs to recognise the changing political landscape of the country and to join people in non-political activities aimed at welfare of society.

Modi, who meets MPs from various states during Parliament sessions, interacted with party lawmakers from Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh as part of the exercise, at his residence.

"It is necessary to recognise the changing political landscape in the current polity. At a time when competitive politics has become more dynamic, it is imperative for MPs to be involved with diverse public groups in non-political activities," Modi was quoted as saying in an official statement.

MPs from both states appreciated various welfare schemes of the Modi government and said they have influenced poor people in a big way.

The MPs also give suggestions about various schemes including crop insurance, soil health card and others.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who is also an MP from Vidisha in Madhya Pradesh, and Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar, who is a Rajya Sabha member from the state, were also present during the meeting.

Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Thawar Chand Gehlot, who hails from Madhya Pradesh, were also present.

The meeting was coordinated by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar.