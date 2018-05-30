Joining RSS for sometime should be made mandatory for all: Haryana minister Anil Vij

New Delhi: Praising former President Pranab Mukherjee's decision to accept an invite for an RSS event, Haryana Minister Anil Vij said on Wednesday that it is a nationalist organisation and that every citizen should compulsorily join it - even if it is for some time.

Known for making controversial remarks - he had recently compared Rahul Gandhi to Nipah Virus, Vij said that joining RSS should be made mandatory. "Pranab Mukherjee's decision to accept invitation to RSS event is really appreciable. RSS is a nationalist organisation that develops a person's character. It should be made mandatory for every citizen of the country to join RSS for some time," he told news agency ANI.

Netizens almost immediately countered Vij by saying 'mandatory' has a forceful connotation and that if at all, parents sending their children in school should be made compulsory.

Some even suggested that joining the Indian Army for some time instead of RSS can better help the country.