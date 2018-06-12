हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Surya Kiran

Joint India-Nepal Armies 14-day Surya Kiran training programme ends

A joint military training exercise between India and Nepal, Surya Kiran XIII, ended in Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand on Tuesday. The training exercise went on for 14 days wherein armies of India and Nepal were trained in counter-terrorism operations.

The last part of the training was a rigorous 72-hour-long outdoor exercise wherein troops of both the countries conducted a cordon and search operation in a mock counter-insurgency village.

According to a release by the Ministry of Defence, During the final phase of the exercise, Maj Gen Neeraj Verma, Chief of Staff, HQ UB Area was present as Observer Representative of Indian Army and Maj Gen Rajendra Karki, Division Commander, Mid Western Division was present from Nepal Army.

The statement released by the ministry said that the soldiers of both the armies not just participated in training exercises during the 14-day programme, but also participated in several games and extra-curricular activities.

They played in friendly matches of football, basketball and volleyball between the two armies.

"The joint training was undoubtedly, an unprecedented success. Besides promoting understanding and inter-operability between the two armies, it further helped in cementing ties between both the nations," said the government in the statement.

