Journalist Abhijit Iyer Mitra arrested for Rosogolla remark? Odisha police says 'no, he made vulgar comments on Odiya culture'

The Inspector General (IG) of Odisha Arun Kumar Bothra on Friday clarified that Abhijit Iyer Mitra was arrested for his remark on Sun Temple and Odisha culture and not for comments on rosogollas.

"I want to clarify that his arrest or legal action against him has nothing to do with rosogollas or his previous comments on rosogollas," Bothra said.

The IG further added that Mitra had apologised for his remarks but it is for the court to decide if he should be punished or not, news agency ANI reported.

A Konark court on Friday allowed police two-day remand of Delhi-based-journalist Mitra.

The Judicial Magistrate (First Class), Konark granted local police to keep Iyer Mitra on its remand from 2 pm of October 26 till 2 pm on October 28.

Mitra will be interrogated in connection with a case filed at the Konark police station in Puri district on September 19, a police officer said.

A case was registered against Mitra at Konark police station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology (IT) Act on the basis of a complaint lodged by Bimbadhar Goura of Konark area.

Goura had alleged that Mitra had made derogatory remarks on Sun Temple in a video which he had posted on his Twitter handle.

On Tuesday, Iyer was arrested by the Bhubaneswar Police in connection with a criminal case filed against him at Saheed Nagar police station after he appeared before the House Committee of the Odisha Assembly over breach of privilege.

The panel has asked Mitra to appear in person again on November 2 and submit an affidavit.

"The committee will decide whether to accept his apology or not after examining his affidavit. Accordingly, the committee will then recommend the House to take action against him if necessary," chairman of the committee Narasingha Mishra had said.

Odisha Assembly Speaker P K Amat had set up a House Committee to probe the alleged derogatory remarks against the state, its culture and the lawmakers made by Mitra.

A case has also been lodged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and IT Act against Mitra at the Saheed Nagaar police station for his alleged objectionable remarks.

Mitra had posted a video on his Twitter handle, where he "criticised Odisha, its people, Lord Jagannath, Konark temple and also Odisha lawmakers".

(With PTI Inputs)