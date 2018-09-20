हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Abhijit Iyer Mitra

Journalist Abhijit Iyer-Mitra booked for allegedly hurting religious sentiments

A privilege motion was on Thursday moved against Mitra in Odisha Assembly demanding action against him for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

Journalist Abhijit Iyer-Mitra booked for allegedly hurting religious sentiments

Journalist Abhijit Iyer-Mitra has been booked for allegedly hurting religious sentiments during his recent visit to Konark temple in Puri. He was arrested in Delhi and taken to Nizamuddin police station. 

"He has been told that a case has been registered against him in Odisha. He hasn't been told what the case is or who has registered it. He hasn't been given a copy of the FIR. He's being taken to Saket court for remand," his counsel said.

Stating that he will be opposing the arrest, his lawyer said: "We haven't even been given a copy of the FIR so we can't say what the offences are, who the complainant is or under what sections case has been registered."

Meanwhile, a privilege motion was on Thursday moved against Mitra in Odisha Assembly demanding action against him for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. The Assembly Speaker approved the proposal to form house committee led by Leader of Opposition Narasingha Mishra to investigate the matter.

Abhijit had recently posted a series of tweets from the Konark temple which allegedly hurt religious sentiments. "My special message to you from the Konark temple expressing my utter disgust at this monumental conspiracy against the Hindu Civilisation. Jokes aside this temple is just mindblowing. The sculptures are exquisite & and it has a great sense of symmetry & gravitas," he had tweeted earlier in September.

