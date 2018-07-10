हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Journalist harassed in broad daylight in Delhi, bike-borne miscreants damage car

A journalist working with a leading media house has alleged harassment by two bike-borne miscreants in the national capital. Taking to microblogging site Twitter, journalist Nikita Jain narrated her ordeal, urging the Delhi Police to take actions against such eve-teasers.

According to her post on Twitter, soon after leaving her office in film city in sector 16A, Noida, she realised that two persons on a motorbike were following her car. Though she tried to dodge them, but could not succeed.

"I was driving back from work today afternoon from Filmcity Noida. Enroute, I noticed two miscreants following me on a bike behind my car. I tried to dodge them and the ordeal continued for at least 20 minutes," she tweeted.

Nikita further alleged that the miscreants made attempts to block her car, but she continued driving on the road towards Akshardham area. When she stopped her car at a red light, she tried to confront them, but instead they began passing “lewd comments” as she rolled the windows of her car down.

"They tried blocking my way but I somehow managed to keep up with the pace of the car and continued driving amid other vehicles. This was near Akshardham when I took a halt at a red right and rolled down my windows to give them a piece of my mind...

"They stood next to me and passed lewd comments. Hearing those, I thought to myself that ignoring such fools would perhaps be the right thing to do at that time. The signal turned green and they continued following me," she further alleged.

And this was not all, as the bike-borne men then smashed the river view mirror of her car on the driver’s side, sped and ran away. According to her post, she could not note down the registration number of the motorbike.

Responding to her tweets, the Delhi Police asked her to lodge a formal complaint on its website, delhipolice.nic.in.

