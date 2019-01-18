हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
bihar journalist

Journalist shot by unknown assailants in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district

In another incident of violence, a journalist was shot on Friday by unknown assailants in Muzaffarpur district of Bihar. 

The journalist identified as Feroze Akhtar was shot in Aurai region of the district.

The assailants decamped with his bike, mobile phone and cash.

Akhtar is currently undergoing treatment in a Primary Health Centre in the state.

