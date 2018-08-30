हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rahul Gandhi

JPC deadline running out, less than 6 hrs left: Rahul Gandhi reminds Arun Jaitley

In a bitter jibe, Rahul taunted saying he hoped that Jaitley was busy convincing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Anil Ambani about "why they should listen to you & approve this".

A day after Congress president Rahul Gandhi gave a time limit of 24 hours to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to "check and revert" on a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) on the Rafale deal, the Gandhi scion on Thursday told Jaitley that "young India" is waiting for a decision on the issue.

In a bitter jibe, Rahul taunted saying he hoped that Jaitley was busy convincing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Anil Ambani about "why they should listen to you & approve this".

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Rahul said, "Dear Mr Jaitley, Less than 6 hrs left for your deadline on the #Rafale JPC to run out. Young India is waiting. I hope you're busy convincing Modi Ji and Anil Ambani Ji about why they should listen to you & approve this!"

The Congress, which has launched an attack on the government over the Rafale issue, is undertaking a pan India campaign to "apprise people" on the deal. Party leaders are fanning out across the country, holding press conferences which will be followed by plans for district and state level agitations on the issue. 

In Delhi, the Congress is holding protests outside its headquarters and will march towards the PM's house with top party leaders expected to participate in the agitation. 

Continuing the war of words with the ruling BJP, the Congress on Wednesday alleged that Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley was trying to cover up a "scandal with scandal" and asked why the government was "scared" for a JPC probe.

Rahul Gandhi attacked PM Modi and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in a tweet while Congress Spokesperson Manish Tewari posed queries on the deal at the party's regular briefing here. 

The Opposition party's attack came hours after Jaitley termed the Congress party's charges on the Rafale deal "complete falsehood'', in a Facebook blog post. 

Hitting back, Rahul said that the government should then accept a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe. 

"Jaitley, thanks for bringing the nation's attention back to the Great Rafale Robbery! How about a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to sort it out?" Problem is, your supreme leader is protecting his friend. So this may be inconvenient. Do check and revert in 24 hours. We're waiting!" Gandhi tweeted. 

