JuD's No 2 Abdul Rehman Makki says 'Hindus need to be put under control', renews call for 'Jihad'

Abdul Rehman Makki, the second in command of terror outfit Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD), has renewed calls for Jihad in Jammu and Kashmir. 

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, September 5, 2017 - 10:14
JuD&#039;s No 2 Abdul Rehman Makki says &#039;Hindus need to be put under control&#039;, renews call for &#039;Jihad&#039;

Lahore: Abdul Rehman Makki, the second in command of terror outfit Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD), has renewed calls for 'Jihad' in Jammu and Kashmir. 

According to ANI, the JuD leader had even warned the Pakistan government not to interfere in his group's continued fight to win freedom for Kashmiris allegedly being suppresed by Indian forces.

Makki made these remarks days after the United States lambasted the Pakistan government for giving ‘safe havens’ to terror outfits.

Makki said this while speaking at the "Shohda-e-Kashmir" conference at Al-Daawa Model School in Lahore. The event was held to observe the "martyrdom" of terrorist Abu Waleed Mohammad, who was killed in Bandipora by the Indian security forces.

While revisiting JuD's commitment to continue with cross-border terrorism, Makki praised the spirit of Abu Waleed Mohammad and recalled the "sacrifices" made by other JuD terrorists in Kashmir.

While pledging to intensify ‘Jihad’ against India in Jammu and Kashmir, Makki also condemned the West’s moves to label JuD cadres as terrorists and declaring the organization as dangerous for peace in the region. 

He further said that JuD's basic aim was consolidation of Pakistan and freeing Kashmiris from the Hindu forces.

In a major diplomatic win for India, the BRICS leaders in China's Xiamen condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

Makki also blamed the Indian government for convincing the international community to declare Hafiz Saeed a terrorist and have him placed under house arrest. 

The JuD leader also did not spare the Pakistan government and said that the Pakistani leadership must be taught to work for the supremacy of Islam, liberation of Kashmir, and to stop being friends with New Delhi. 

Hindus, he said, need to be kept under control.

On former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Makki said, "Allah punished people for stopping others from following the path of jihad."

Abdul Rehman MakkiJamat -u-DawahJuDJihadJammu and KashmirPakistan

