Jungle raj? Journalist Brij Kishor shot dead by unidentified persons in Bihar's Samastipur
Samastipur: In yet another incident of murder in Bihar, a journalist was shot dead on Tuesday in Bihar's Samastipur.
The deceased has been identified as Brij Kishor, a journalist by profession.
Reportedly, he was shot dead by unidentified persons in Samastipur.
This is not the first incident when journalist has been murdered in the state.
Earlier, in July 2016, a senior journalist - Rajdeo Ranjan - was shot dead in Siwan town in Bihar.
Hindi daily Hindustan’s Siwan bureau chief Rajdeo Ranjan (42) was shot dead at Phal Mandi near Siwan station, barely half a km away from Town police station. Two bullets hit Ranjan— one on his forehead and the other, his neck.
