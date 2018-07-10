हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sumitra Mahajan

Just 3 sessions left before 2019 polls, lot of work still unfinished: Sumitra Mahajan writes to MPs

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament which is set to begin on July 18, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said that a lot of work remains to be done before the current tenure of Lok Sabha ends. "The 16th tenure of Lok Sabha has entered its final year and now only 3 sessions are left. Time is limited but there are several items of work still unfinished and time will be available mainly during the Monsoon and Winter Sessions," Mahajan said in a letter to MPs

She also lamented on how business has been affected by the conduct of members of Parliament and recurring protests on the floor of the House. "At times, some Hon'ble Members have come to the well of the House and shouted slogans, shown placards and banners and interrupted the proceedings of the House. Consequently, House had to be adjourned repeatedly without transacting any business," she added.

However, in her letter, she hoped that the upcoming session will be fruitful. "I am sure the House will continue to receive utmost cooperation from all of you in future also and we will establish high standards of Parliamentary conduct, discipline and decorum," she said.

The Monsoon session will begin on July 18 and end on August 10 with the triple talaq bill among the legislative items topping the government's agenda. The session will have nearly 18 sittings.

The triple talaq bill, which has been passed by the Lok Sabha and is pending in the Rajya Sabha, will be among the top priorities of the government in the current session of Parliament. The government will push for constitutional status for the National Commission for OBCs. The National Commission for Medical Education Bill and the transgender bill will also be taken up.

With P J Kurien's term ending at the end of this month, the election to choose the deputy chairman for the Rajya Sabha will also be taken up in this session.

