Just for fun: Now, get a customised apology from Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is facing the ire from his own party members after he apologised for making allegations against former Punjab Revenue Minister Bikram Singh Majithia over his links with the drug trade. Withdrawing his allegations, Kejriwal said that he was apologising after he learnt that his allegations were unfounded.

While several Aam Aadmi Party leaders in Punjab said that they have been let down by the decision, party leaders in Delhi said that the move was to move was to shed court cases, in which the party convenor finds himself mired. They had also hinted that a similar course may be adopted in the defamation case filed by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

As Kejriwal seems to be on a spree of tendering apologies, a link has gone viral which allows you to generate a personalised apology on a letterhead of the AAP.. umm.. 'Aam Aamdani Party'. The letter of apology is signed by Arvind Kejriwal, 'Malik of Delhi'.

The fake personalised letter reads: "I hereby withdraw all my statements and allegations made against you and apologise for the same. The damage caused to your esteem, and the hurt caused to your family, friends, well-wishers, followers and the loss caused to you is regretted."

The link has gone viral with people sharing such letters on social media.

Hey, I got apology from @ArvindKejriwal. You too can get your own from https://t.co/SYQwv8jJZP #KejriwalApology — Ankit Gupta (@guptas08) March 16, 2018

Get your customised apology from U turn samrat.. Kejribawal...

https://t.co/yDEP7MSn4U https://t.co/PnwAnYMesp — Vivek Rai (@RaiVivek0303) March 16, 2018

Amazing internet game going viral. Just type your name and you instantly get an apology from Arvind Kejriwal Get your own apology from Kejriwal now - https://t.co/HR2RZ1Ss9f #KejriwalApology pic.twitter.com/EVHEho350e pic.twitter.com/vgOemLdAjC — (@anandkalra69) March 16, 2018

Are you planning to get your letter too? Click on the link here and type your name. You have your personally customised apology ready! Just kidding.