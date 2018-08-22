Just hours before his death, Congress leader Gurudas Kamat had tweeted Eid wishes

NEW DELHI: Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Gurudas Kamat died of a heart attack on Wednesday. Hours before his sudden demise, the senior Congress leader had tweeted Eid wishes from his handle on the social media website.

"EidMubarak to all my friends celebrating #EidAlAdha . May all your prayers be accepted. May peace, joy and happiness never depart from your lives and homes. Happy celebrations," he had tweeted on Wednesday.

Kamat died of heart attack at a private hospital in Delhi. He was 63. The senior party leader also served as the former Mumbai Congress President.

He had earlier on August 20 posted his photos while paying tributes to former PM Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary.

Paid floral tributes to Former Prime Minister and our beloved leader BharatRatna Shri Rajiv Gandhi this morning at the DN Nagar Center with Party Leaders and Workers.#RajivGandhi pic.twitter.com/SE6brQzWyF — Gurudas Kamat (@KamatGurudas) August 20, 2018

I pay my heartfelt tributes to our beloved leader Former Prime Minister BharatRatna Late Shri Rajiv Gandhi today on his birth anniversary. His memory continues to inspire us and will remain in our hearts forever!! #RememberingRajiv #RajivGandhi pic.twitter.com/STWYKtGYMw — Gurudas Kamat (@KamatGurudas) August 20, 2018

Kamat, a 5-time Lok Sabha MP, was also the All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary In-charge of Rajasthan, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu and a member of the Congress Working Committee.

Several Congress leaders took to Twitter to condole his death.

Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted: "Shocked and deeply saddened to hear of the sudden demise of Senior Congress leader Sh. Gurudas Kamat ji. His passing away is an irreparable loss for us. My heartfelt condolences to his family members, may god give them strength to bear this loss. May his soul Rest in peace."

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted: "Shocked and deeply anguished to learn about the sudden demise of Senior Congress Leader Sh Gurudas Kamat ji. No words are enough to describe the sense of loss. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and followers. I pray for the departed soul."

He served as a Member of Parliament representing the Mumbai North West Constituency of Maharashtra from 2009-2014. He had earlier represented Mumbai North East Constituency of Maharashtra from 1984-89, 1991-96, 1998-99 and 2004-2009. He was the Minister of State for Communications and Information Technology from 2009 with additional charge of Minister of Home Affairs in 2011.

An advocate by profession, Gurudas Kamat began his political career as a Student Activist in the year 1972. He joined the National Students Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the Congress party while he was studying at RA Podar College of Commerce & Economics, Matunga. He was appointed President of the Mumbai unit of the National Students Union of India in 1976.