Justice Chelameswar declines to say if SC crisis over

New Delhi: Days after he and three other senior Supreme Court judges revolted against Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice J Chelameswar on Monday declined to say if the unprecedented crisis hitting the top court was over.

"This is not the place or the time for me to speak (on the issue)," Justice Chelameswar told the media with folded hands at a book launch here.

He was asked if the crisis in the Supreme Court had ended after the four rebel judges held a series of meetings with Justice Misra to resolve the issue.

The country's top court was hit by an unprecedented crisis, after the four senior most judges at a press conference on January 12 expressed their unhappiness about the functioning of the court and how cases were being allocated arbitrarily.

