close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Justice CS Karnan arrested in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore, likely to be brought to Kolkata tomorrow

The West Bengal CID on Tuesday arrested former Calcutta High Court judge Justice CS Karnan, who was sentenced to six months by the Supreme Court in a contempt of court case and was on the run since was absconding since last month from Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore. 

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, June 20, 2017 - 20:12
Justice CS Karnan arrested in Tamil Nadu&#039;s Coimbatore, likely to be brought to Kolkata tomorrow

Kolkata: The West Bengal CID on Tuesday arrested former Calcutta High Court judge Justice CS Karnan, who was sentenced to six months by the Supreme Court in a contempt of court case and was on the run since was absconding since last month from Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore. 

Justice Karnan, who is facing six months imprisonment for contempt of the Supreme Court, was on the run since May 9. He was transferred to Kolkata after he had kicked up a row by raking up issues against other judges of the Madras High Court, including the Chief Justice, has been untraceable ever since the apex court sentenced him for contempt.

A seven-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar held Karnan guilty of contempt and ordered six months imprisonment for him. 

A team of West Bengal police had rushed to Chennai and other places in Tamil Nadu looking for him but without success.

Probably the police may lay its hands on the controversial judge now that he has retired.

TAGS

CS KarnanCS Karnan arrestedJustice KarnanCalcutta High Court JudgeTamil NaduCoimbatoreWest Bengal CID

From Zee News

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

After three decades, BJP bags mayor, deputy mayor posts in Shimla
Himachal Pradesh

After three decades, BJP bags mayor, deputy mayor posts in...

Democratic Republic of Congo conflict: Over 3,000 dead in Kasai violence
World

Democratic Republic of Congo conflict: Over 3,000 dead in K...

Education

CBSE sets up 2 panels to study loopholes in evaluation proc...

WorldAsia

Iraq's army encircles Islamic State in Mosul's Ol...

WorldAsia

Egypt kills 12 militants in North Sinai air strike

No DJs, hockey sticks in &#039;kaanwar yatra&#039;
Uttar Pradesh

No DJs, hockey sticks in 'kaanwar yatra'

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video