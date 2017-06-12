close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Justice CS Karnan retires from Calcutta High Court today, first to retire while being absconding

The whereabouts of Justice CS Karnan have been a mystery since May 09, 2017.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, June 12, 2017 - 11:59
Justice CS Karnan retires from Calcutta High Court today, first to retire while being absconding

Chennai: In a first in India's judicial history, Calcutta High Court judge Justice CS Karnan, awarded six-month jail by the Supreme Court for contempt, retires on Monday while being absconding.

He appeared before the Supreme Court on March 31 -- becoming the first sitting High Court Judge to do so in a contempt case. In another first, the apex court on May 09 sentenced the sitting high court judge to six months in jail for contempt.

The whereabouts of Justice Karnan have been a mystery since then.

The judge was sentenced in absentia and the West Bengal Police was ordered to constitute a team immediately to arrest Karnan.

However, he is still untraceable.

On May 11, the Supreme court was moved seeking suspension of the six-month sentence.

On May 17, Justice Karnan had filed a mercy plea before President Pranab Mukherjee seeking stay of the order.

Justice Karnan was found in contempt of court for hurling corruption charges against Supreme Court and High Court judges.

Justice Karnan had taken on the top judiciary after he wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi accusing various judges and officers of the Madras High Court of corruption.

The Supreme Court had initiated contempt proceedings against Justice Karnan on February 8 and restrained him from performing judicial and administrative work.

After this, the Supreme Court issued a warrant on March 10 against Justice Karnan.

TAGS

C. S. KarnanCalcutta High CourtIndiaSupreme Court of IndiaJustice Karnan

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

TERRIFYING moment when a spider crawled out of Karnataka woman’s ear at hospital - Watch
Karnataka

TERRIFYING moment when a spider crawled out of Karnataka wo...

Donald Trump invited to testify over Comey, Russian meddlin...
World

Donald Trump invited to testify over Comey, Russian meddlin...

Hyderabad woman stuck in Saudi Arabia, family's hopes...
TelanganaHyderabad

Hyderabad woman stuck in Saudi Arabia, family's hopes...

Australian police arrest man for allegedly supplying gun in...
Australia-OceaniaWorld

Australian police arrest man for allegedly supplying gun in...

CONFIRMED! Nokia 6, Nokia 5, Nokia 3 smartphones to be launched in India tomorrow
Mobiles

CONFIRMED! Nokia 6, Nokia 5, Nokia 3 smartphones to be laun...

Reliance Jio Effect: Vodafone offers 25GB data, unlimited calls at Rs 786
Internet & Social Media

Reliance Jio Effect: Vodafone offers 25GB data, unlimited c...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video