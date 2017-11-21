हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Justice Dalveer Bhandari's ICJ re-election is govt's diplomatic success: Amit Shah

Justice Dalveer Bhandari was on Tuesday re-elected to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) as the General Assembly overwhelmingly threw its weight behind him

PTI| Last Updated: Nov 21, 2017, 12:50 PM IST
New Delhi: BJP president Amit Shah on Tuesday described Justice Dalveer Bhandari's re-election to the International Court of Justice as a "huge diplomatic win" and applauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

Congratulating Bhandari, Shah said his win is a reflection of a "strong and decisive" leadership.

"With every step and effort of the Modi Government, we see the reflection of a strong and decisive leadership. I applaud Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj for this huge diplomatic win," he tweeted.

"This victory reflects the diplomatic success of the Government of India, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Shah added.

Bhandari was today re-elected to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) as the General Assembly overwhelmingly threw its weight behind him, forcing Britain to withdraw its candidate from a hard-fought race to the World Court. 

