Gita Mittal

Justice Gita Mittal first woman Chief Justice of Jammu & Kashmir High Court

Justice Mittal is the acting Chief Justice of Delhi High Court. Her appointment was signed off by President Ram Nath Kovind. 

Twitter/ @PIB_India

In a first, Justice Gita Mittal has been appointed as the Chief Justice of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court, as reported by Barandbench on Friday.

Justice Mittal is the acting Chief Justice of Delhi High Court. Her appointment was signed off by President Ram Nath Kovind. It is pursuant to Article 95 of the Constitution of Jammu & Kashmir after the Supreme Court Collegium recommended her name for the next Chief Justice of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court on July 16.

The appointment would come into effect from the day she resumes charge of the office of Chief Justice. She has been functioning as the acting Chief Justice in the Delhi High Court since April 2017.

Justice Mittal was confirmed as a permanent judge of the Delhi High Court on February 20, 2006, after she was appointed as an Additional Judge of the High Court on July 16, 2004.

Earlier in March 2018 on the occasion of International Women’s Day, Justice Mittal was awarded the Nari Shakti Puraskar. President Ram Nath Kovind presented Nari Shakti Puraskars 2017 at a special ceremony held in Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi. The awards were conferred on 30 eminent individuals and 9 distinguished institutions in recognition of their efforts in rendering distinguished services for the cause of women, especially vulnerable and marginalised women.

