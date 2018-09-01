हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Justice Ranjan Gogoi set to be the next Chief Justice of India: Know all about him

Justice Gogoi is expected to take oath on October 2. He is slated to retire on November 17, 2019.

New Delhi: Senior Supreme Court judge Justice Ranjan Gogoi is likely to become the next Chief Justice of India (CJI), succeeding Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra. 

Justice Gogoi's name has been recommended for the post by CJI Dipak Misra, who is slated to retire on October 2.

Born on November 18, 1954, Justice Gogoi joined the Bar in 1978. He practised mainly in the Gauhati High Court.

He was appointed as the permanent judge of Gauhati High Court on February 28, 2001. 

Later in 2010. the senior Supreme Court judge was transferred to Punjab and Haryana High Court on September 9, 2010. 

A year into his transfer, Justice Gogoi was appointed as the Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court on February 12, 2011. 

He was elevated as a judge of the Supreme Court on April 23, 2012. Since then Justice Ranjan Gogoi has been serving the apex court as a senior judge.

Justice Gogoi is expected to take oath on October 2. He is slated to retire on November 17, 2019.

