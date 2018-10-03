Justice Ranjan Gogoi sworn in as new Chief Justice of India

NEW DELHI: Justice Ranjan Gogoi was sworn in as the Chief Justice of India (CJI) by President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Wednesday. He succeeds Chief Justice Dipak Misra who retired on October 2.

He was appointed as a judge of the Supreme Court on April 23, 2012.

As CJI, Justice Gogoi will also be heading the bench of the top court that, for the first time in its history, will face a camera inside the courtroom for live-streaming of the proceedings.

Earlier this year, Justice Gogoi along with three other top court judges held an unprecedented press conference publicly accusing the former CJI Misra of the alleged faulty administration of the top court.

Later on, he said that "there is no crisis" in the top court.

Born on November 18, 1954, Justice Gogoi was enrolled as an advocate in 1978. He initially practised in the Gauhati High Court on constitutional, taxation and company matters.

He was appointed as a permanent judge of the Gauhati High Court on February 28, 2001. On September 9, 2010, he was transferred to the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

He was appointed as Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court on February 12, 2011.

While Justice Gogoi is yet to reveal his `plan` to bring down pendency in the courts, which stands at around 3.18 crore cases, he has had a resounding success in bridging the gap between the government and the public in terms of welfare schemes` distribution, reported ANI.

As Executive Chairman of National Legal Service Authority (NALSA), Justice Gogoi spearheaded the program to hold legal service camps across the country wherein government departments set up stalls to highlight various welfare schemes and also made them available for the masses. A recent report released by NALSA said that around 43 lakh people have benefited from the camp.

Justice Gogoi has also been heading a bench in the apex court that is monitoring the preparation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in his home state Assam. He was also hearing Central Bureau of Investigation`s appeal against the acquittal of Rajesh and Nupur Talwar in the double murder of Arushi Talwar and domestic help Hemraj.

With agency inputs