Justin Trudeau refuses to acknowledge question on invitation to Khalistani terrorist Jaspal Atwal

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s week-long visit to India is marred in a controversy over a convicted Khalistani terrorist Jaspal Atwal attending his event in Mumbai and getting photographs clicked with his wife Sophie Trudeau. However, the Canadian Prime Minister has decided to remain silent on the issue.

When a journalist of news agency ANI posed the question to Trudeau during his visit to Jama Masjid in the national capital with his family, the Canadian PM refused to even acknowledge the question and continued posing for shutterbugs. A video of the same was released by the news agency.

#WATCH Delhi: ANI journalist questions Canadian PM #JustinTrudeau about invitation to Khalistani terrorist Jaspal Atwal for a formal dinner reception, gets no reply. pic.twitter.com/IRHGehpksm — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2018

Attributing the information to CBS News, news agency ANI reported that Jaspal Atwal, a convicted Khalistani terrorist, was clicked by shutterbugs along with the Canadian PM’s wife, Sophie Trudeau. He was also photographed with Canadian Minister of Infrastructure and Communities Amarjeet Sohi.

Jaspal Atwal, a convicted Khalistani terrorist who was active in the banned Int'l Sikh Youth Federation, photographed w/Canadian PM's wife Sophie Trudeau at an event in Mumbai on 20 Feb. He was also invited for formal dinner with Canadian PM, invite being rescinded now (CBC News) pic.twitter.com/pT7P3eLq1L — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2018

Atwal was, according to the report, also invited for a formal dinner with Justin Trudeau and his family. However, it has now been cancelled. The invitation for the February 22 event, to be held at Canada House in New Delhi has been extended to him by Nadir Patel, High Commissioner for Canada to India.

Jaspal Atwal was active in banned terrorist group international Sikh Youth Federation. He was convicted of the attempted murder of former Indian minister Malkiat Singh Sidhu on Vancouver Island in 1986. Atwal was one of the four men who ambushed and shot at Sidhu’s car.

The 46-year-old Canadian PM arrived in New Delhi on Saturday for a week-long visit on the invitation by his 'friend' Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Canadiam PM also visited Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat during his visit.

Before embarking on his maiden India visit, Trudeau had tweeted, "Wheels up for India and a busy visit, focused on creating good jobs and strengthening the deep connection between the people of our two countries."