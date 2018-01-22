Justin Trudeau to visit India next month to strengthen Indo-Canadian ties

New Delhi: More than two years after inducting four Canadians of Indian origin into his cabinet, Prime Minister Justin Truideau will vist India next month to strenthen bilateral ties between the two countries.

Trudeau took to Twitter on Monday to announce that he will be in India between February 17 and 23. "Next month, I’ll travel to India to meet with leaders in government & business to strengthen the close friendship between our two countries," he tweeted.

During his visit here, Trudeau will stop at Agra, Amritsar, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and New Delhi, and is scheduled to meet Indian political leaders and prominent business figures. This will also be the fourth meeting between Trudeau and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The two have previously met in November 2017 during the East Asia Summit in Manila; in July 2017 during the G20 in Hamburg; and in April 2016 during the Nuclear Security Summit in Washington, DC. Trudeau also met PM Modi as Leader of the Liberal Party in Toronto in April 2015 during PM Modi’s official visit to Canada.

Trudeau will also visit several iconic landmarks in India including Taj Mahal, Golden Temple and the Swaminarayan Akshardham in Gujarat.

Apart from further improving on close ties between Canada and India, he is also expected to promote empowerment of women and girls. He is also scheduled to speak to students when here.