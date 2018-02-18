Justin Trudeau visits Taj Mahal; here's what Canadian PM said about historic monument

AGRA: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who is on a week-long state visit to India, toured the Taj Mahal – the world famous iconic monument of love in located in Agra.

The Canadian leader went to see the architectural marvel with his wife and children.

Trudeau, his wife Sophie Gregoire and their three children - Xavier, Ella-Grace and Hadrien – and they posed for a family portrait before marvelling at the legendary marble monument frequently visited by foreign leaders during roadshows to India.

#WATCH: PM of Canada #JustinTrudeau, along with his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau and children Xavier, Ella-Grace & Hadrien at Taj Mahal in Agra. pic.twitter.com/DqnxoTqfni — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 18, 2018

The Trudeau family had reached there around 10.30 am to visit the historic monument.

He later described it as "one of the most beautiful places in the world" in his entry in the visitor's log book.

Message by Canadian Prime Minister #JustinTrudeau in the visitor's book at Taj Mahal in Agra, pic.twitter.com/8ku5zb15FP — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 18, 2018

"For me to be able to be here on an official trip while bringing my kids with me to share this is really special and being able to enjoy this as a dad with my kids is really nice," he said.

For me to be able to be here on an official trip while bringing my kids with me to share this is really special and being able to enjoy this as a dad with my kids is really nice: Canadian Prime Minister #JustinTrudeau on his Taj Mahal visit pic.twitter.com/P1k3q9sUdZ — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 18, 2018

The sanctuary was shut for around two hours to the public in view of Trudeau's visit.

However, Taj Mahal was soon opened to other tourists as soon as the Canadian PM left the venue.

It is Trudeau's first visit to India since taking office as Canada's PM in 2015.

He will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and efforts to expand trade will dominate an agenda also covering energy, education and infrastructure.

"Wheels up for India and a busy visit focused on creating good jobs and strengthening the deep connection between the people of our two countries," Trudeau tweeted before embarking on the trip.

Wheels up for India and a busy visit, focused on creating good jobs and strengthening the deep connection between the people of our two countries. pic.twitter.com/Jg6UmL9y4S — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 16, 2018

Trade between Canada and India has doubled in the last decade to just over $8 billion in 2016, a figure which External Affairs Ministry says "does not reflect true potential".

Canada is home to more than 1.2 million Indians - more than three percent of its population - and Trudeau is joined by Sikh members of his cabinet for the visit.

The Canadian delegation will walk a diplomatic tightrope in Punjab where Trudeau will visit the Golden Temple - the holiest site in Sikhism, and the scene of a bloody massacre of religious separatists in 1984.

The Canadian Premier will meet political leaders, civil society figures and corporate executives between ceremonial visits to religious sites and national memorials.

Trudeau is scheduled to visit PM Modi's home state of Gujarat on Monday before jetting off to the country's financial capital - Mumbai - for talks with CEOs and business leaders the next day.

After visiting Amritsar in Punjab on Wednesday, Trudeau will meet PM Modi and Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj in New Delhi following a welcome at the Presidential Palace and a wreath-laying at Mahatma Gandhi`s memorial.

PM Narendra Modi had visited Canada in 2015 and addressed a crowd of 10,000 from the Indian diaspora in Toronto.