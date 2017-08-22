K Palaniswamy thanks PM Narendra Modi for extending support to AIADMK govt

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Tuesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for extending support to his government.

Modi had extended "all possible support" to Palaniswami government yesterday, in which O Panneerselvam was inducted as Deputy Chief Minister following merger of two AIADMK factions.

"The Chief Minister in a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister thanked him for extending his support", an official release said today.

"I congratulate Thiru O Panneerselvam & others who took oath today. I hope Tamil Nadu scales newer heights of progress in the years to come," Modi had tweeted yesterday.

"Centre assures all possible support to CM Thiru Edappadi K Palaniswami & Dy CM Thiru O Panneerselvam for the growth of TN," he added in another tweet.