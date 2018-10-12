हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kailash Mansarovar yatra

Kailash Mansarovar Yatra important for Indo-China relation: Chinese Ambassador to India Luo Zhaohui

Chinese Ambassador to India Luo Zhaohui on Friday expressed his concern over the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra and said that it is directly related to strengthening Indo-China friendship.

Kailash Mansarovar Yatra important for Indo-China relation: Chinese Ambassador to India Luo Zhaohui
Image Courtesy: ANI

Chinese Ambassador to India Luo Zhaohui on Friday expressed his concern over the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra and said that it is directly related to strengthening Indo-China friendship.

Zhaohui said that the Yatra is very important to him and he keeps thinking about different ways through which the Yatra can be made more comfortable, ANI reported.

Talking about his meet with Tarun Vijay, Zhaohui said that they are always discussing how to open more routes and upgrade services for the Yatra.

Expressing the importance of Yatra to China, Zhaohui said that the Chinese government respects the freedom of religion and understands the importance of the Yatra for Indian pilgrims. 

Zhaohui added that the two foreign ministers have put in efforts to ease the Yatra. 

Earlier in May this year, the Nathu La pass was re-opened for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had said, "I had told Chinese Foreign Ministry that relations between governments cannot prosper until people-to-people relations are improved when Nathu La pass was closed during last Yatra it came as a blow to people. I am happy to announce that it has now been opened for Yatra."

Mount Kailash, in the Tibet Autonomous Region of China, is considered the abode of Lord Shiva and is sacred to Hindus. Located near Lake Mansarovar, the place is considered holy by Jains and Buddhists as well.

