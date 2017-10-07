close
PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, October 7, 2017 - 20:04
Kailash Satyarthi urges end to exploitation of children

Lakhimpur Kheri: Nobel Peace Prize winner Kailash Satyarthi on Saturday urged people to protect the rights of children and put an end to their exploitation.

Satyarthi is on a Bharat Yatra from Kanyakumari to New Delhi to raise awareness about crimes against children.

He was in Lakhimpur Kheri today.

Addressing a gathering here, the prominent social worker voiced concern over abuse of children and their exploitation.

Thanking chief ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh for their endeavour to safeguard children from exploitation, he said his fight to protect childhood would continue till every child in India feels safe.

Satyarthi's close associate and Rajya Sabha lawmaker Ravi Prakash Verma also urged people to vow to protect children.

Satyarthi was awarded the Nobel Prize in 2014 for his "struggle against the suppression of children and young people and for the right of all children to education".

He shared the award with Pakistan's Malala Yousafzai. 

