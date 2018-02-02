Kailash Satyarthi welcomes Union Budget, says 'we must invest in India's children'

NEW DELHI: The Kailash Satyarthi Children's Foundation on Thursday welcomed the 15 per cent increase in the budget for the Ministry for Women and Child Development for child protection.

In a statement issued, the foundation said that the Union Budget 2018 attempts to get closer to realising the dream for a Digital India by increasing digital intensity.

"Investment in education will construct the safety net that will prevent our children from falling into the trap of exploitation and violence. The increase in the budget of the Child Protection Scheme is a reaffirmation of our commitment to protect our children. But these schemes will only benefit our children if they are properly implemented at the grass-root level," the statement read.

"Today, we reiterate that investing in children is not only a moral and social imperative but also an economic investment of guaranteed return. New India will only be a reality if we invest in India’s children today," the statement added.

Earlier in the day, the Narendra Modi government unveiled its Budget for the fiscal year starting April 1, in what is being seen as a test for PM Modi to maintain fiscal discipline without stifling economic growth ahead of general elections next year.

The Union Budget 2018 was tabled by FM Arun Jaitley. This is the last full Budget of the ruling Modi government. With Lok Sabha elections scheduled for the summer of 2019, what Jaitley will present next year would be a vote-on-account.

The Budget Session of Parliament is scheduled to pan out in two spells. The first spell of the session will end on February 9. Parliament will then convene again between March 5 and April 6, when the finance bill will be finalised.