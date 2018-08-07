हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
M Karunanidhi

Kalaignar strode stage of Tamil politics for over six decades: Rahul Gandhi on Karunanidhi

Rahul said that Karunanidhi is loved by the entire Tamilian fraternity. He also said that Karunanidhi strode the stage of Tamil politics, like a colossus, for a period of more than six decades. 

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday grieved the death of DMK patriarch and five-time former chief minister of Tamil Nadu, M Karunanidhi and extended his condolences to the family. Rahul said that the Kalaigner is loved by the entire Tamilian fraternity. He also said that Karunanidhi strode the stage of Tamil politics, like a colossus, for a period of more than six decades. 

The Congress chief also extended his condolences to the citizens of India who are grieved at the demise of Karunanidhi. Taking to Twitter, Rahul said, "Loved by the Tamilian people, Kalaignar strode the stage of Tamil politics, like a colossus, for over 6 decades. In his passing, India has lost a great son. My condolences to his family as also to the millions of Indians who grieve for their beloved leader tonight."

Karunanidhi died at 94 on Tuesday after battling for life at Kauvery Hospital in Chennai. He was admitted to the hospital on July 18 and breathed his last at 6.10 pm on August 7, according to a press release by Kauvery Hospital.

Confirming that the political stalwart was no more, Kauvery Hospital released a statement: With deep anguish, we announce the demise of our beloved Kalaignar Dr M Karunanidhi on 07.08.2018 at 6.10 PM. Despite the best possible efforts by our team of doctors and nurses to resuscitate him, he failed to respond. We profoundly mourn the loss of one of the tallest leaders of India and we share the grief of family member and fellow Tamilians worldwide.

Karunanidhi’s health began deteriorating significantly since Monday and in his last medical bulletin released on Tuesday evening, the hospital said that the leader “extremely critical and unstable”. It said that despite maximum medical support, his vital organ functions continued to deteriorate.

