Zee News
NEET results

Kalpana Kumari of Bihar tops CBSE NEET UG Result 2018; check results at cbseresults.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday declared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) results 2018 on its official websites cbseresults.nic.in and cbseneet.nic.in. The NEET topper this year is Kalpana Kumari from Bihar. The maximum number of aspirants who qualified the NEET examination hail from Uttar Pradesh.

Kalpana Kumari has achieved 99.99 percentile score and 691 points in the NEET examinations. The second has been bagged jointly by Rohan Purohit of Telangana and Himanshu Sharma of Delhi. Both have scored 690 points. On the third rank are Dhamija from Delhi and Prince Chaudhary from Rajasthan, both scoring 686 points.

A total of 13,26,725 candidates had appeared for the exam on May 6, 2018. Out of this, over 2 lakh aspirants who took the test were girls.

NEET, a national-level entrance test, is conducted by CBSE to grant admission to MBBS/ BDS Courses in India in Medical/Dental Colleges run with the approval of Medical Council of India/ Dental Council of India under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India except for the institutions established through an Act of Parliament i.e. AIIMS and JIPMER Puducherry.

Steps to check CBSE NEET UG 2018 scores:

Step 1: Visit the CBSE Board's official website – cbseneet.nic.in or click here LINK 1 or LINK 2

Step 2: Click on the link which says - CBSE NEET Result 2018

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other relevant details

Step 4: Click on submit

Candidates are suggested to download the CBSE NEET 2018 result and take a print out of the same for future references.

