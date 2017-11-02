Kamal Haasan takes on 'Hindu terror', says right-wing groups now resort to violence

Chennai: Amid speculation over the dates when he begins his political journey, Tamil actor Kamal Haasan has said that right-wing groups resort to violence. In his weekly column, Haasan wrote: "In the past, Hindu, right-wing groups would not indulge in violence. They would hold a dialogue with opponents. But now they resort to violence."

Hitting out at those claiming that Hindus cannot be found guilty in terror-related cases, he said, "right wing cannot challenge talk of Hindu terrorists because terror has spread into their camp as well."

He also added that "Hindus are losing faith in 'satyameva jayate' and instead subscribing to 'might is right'."

Speculation has been rife about when Haasan will launch his own political party. Recently, he had asked fans to be ready for "a big announcement" on his birthday - November 7. However, he later clarified that he will not be launching his party on the day.

He had met Arvind Kejriwal at his home in Chennai claiming that he had taken the Delhi Chief Minister's advise on crowdfunding and recruiting "young, fresh faces" for his political party.

He had also met Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan but clarified after the meeting that he will not join any left or right oriented political party. He had stressed that his colour of choice is not "saffron" - an oblique reference to the BJP and RSS.

He made the remarks after meeting here.