Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiyyam to contest in 2019 Lok Sabha elections

CHENNAI: Putting an end to all speculations, mega actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan has confirmed that he will contest the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

“I will definitely contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections,” said Haasan at an event held by his party Makkal Needhi Maiyyam (MNM).

Last month, Haasan had said that MNM was ready to face the bypolls for 20 Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu whenever they were held.

"At this point of time, we can say bypolls may be conducted. I do not know whether it will be held definitely. Suppose, if it is conducted, Makkal Needhi Maiam is ready to face it", he said.

Earlier, Haasan had confirmed that his party has started preparing for the general election but declined to speak on possibilities of forming an alliance with other parties.

When asked if he would contest alone or ally with other parties for next year's Parliament election and bypolls to 20 assembly constituencies, he said, "Such things cannot be said now and it cannot be disclosed to the media. Some sections of media are imagining things."

Haasan had launched his political party in February this year.