'Kamal ka phool, badi bhool,' says Jaswant Singh's son Manvendra Singh after quitting BJP

Ahead of the Rajasthan assembly polls, former union minister Jaswant Singh's son and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Manvendra Singh on Saturday said he has quit the party. At the rally, he asserted that joining the BJP was a "big mistake" on his part. "Kamal ka phool, badi bhool," he said.

After addressing a rally at Pachpadra in his Barmer constituency, Rajasthan, Manvendra announced his decision at a press conference.

However, he said that he was yet to take a decision on whether to join the Congress or not. "I would like to thank my supporters. I will do whatever they ask me to do. Their decision is my decision but I will ask everyone," he said when asked if he will now join the Congress party.

After the public meeting, dubbed 'swabhiman' or self-respect rally, he said, "I am no longer in BJP."

Earlier, the MLA referred to the denial of a party ticket to his father Jaswant Singh in the 2014 Lok Sabha election.