Kanimozhi reacts after acquittal in 2G scam case, thanks all for support

Elated after being acquitted in the 2G spectrum scam cases, DMK leader Kanimozhi thanked people for standing by her.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Dec 21, 2017, 12:26 PM IST
NEW DELHI: Elated after being acquitted in the 2G spectrum scam cases, DMK leader Kanimozhi thanked people for standing by her.

"I thank everybody who stood by me," the Rajya Sabha MP said in the first reaction after the verdict.

Along with Kanimozhi, former telecom minister A Raja and all other accused were acquitted in all the three cases by a special court in the 2G spectrum scam case.

