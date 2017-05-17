close
Kannur NEET aspirant asked to remove innerwear: NHRC issues notice to CBSE chairman

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Wednesday pulled up the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in connection with the alleged harassment of students during the National Eligibility/Entrance Test on May 7 in Kannur, Kerala.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Wednesday, May 17, 2017 - 15:51
Kannur NEET aspirant asked to remove innerwear: NHRC issues notice to CBSE chairman

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Wednesday pulled up the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in connection with the alleged harassment of students during the National Eligibility/Entrance Test on May 7 in Kannur, Kerala.

The NHRC issued a notice to the chairman of CBSE in the regard, asking to submit a detailed report pertaining to the incident in four weeks.

The NHRC issued a notice against a complaint filed by Joseph M Puthusserry, ex-MLA and state general Secretary, Kerala Congress (M) who demanded the Commission's intervention, saying the incident was a gross violation of human rights and privacy of the candidates.

In the complaint, it was stated in order to adhere to the rigorous CBSE guidelines the students were humiliated at the examination center.

The CBSE had suspended four teachers for violating rights as female candidates appearing for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test center in north Kerala's Kannur district were asked to strip off innerwear to abide by the dress code.

The CBSE has since issued a statement regretting the incident and has issued the suspension of the four teachers involved in the incident for one month.

The harrowing experience came as the metal detector went off when the candidate was entering the center due to the steel buckles of the innerwear. The move was a part of making sure that cheating and irregularities decreased. Physical frisking, strict dress codes are all part of the stringent measures.

Female students were not the only ones suffering humiliation.

Many male and female students reported alike that their sleeves were cut since long sleeves were not allowed. Some students reported that their parents had to go and buy clothes which suited the invigilators' rules. Many students were also asked to dump their shoes.

TAGS

KeralaNEETCBSEKannur incidentNational Human Rights Commission

