Kanpur train accident: Events as they unfolded

Kanpur: Over 60 passengers were injured when 15 coaches of the Ajmer-Sealdah Express derailed on Wednesday morning near this Uttar Pradesh city casting a shadow over safety measures in one of the world`s largest railway networks.

Following are the events as they unfolded:

- UP CM Akhilesh Yadav announces compensation of Rs 50000 for critically injured passengers and Rs 25000 for those who sustained minor injuries

- List of injured persons released by Ministry of Railways

Derailment of 12987 Sealdah-Ajmer Exp. at Rura station on Kanpur-Tundla

No Death reported,Injuries reported 44.list of injured following pic.twitter.com/UFaO8l0M5L — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) December 28, 2016

- Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu on Wednesday ordered a thorough probe after the Sealdah-Ajmer Express derailed in Uttar Pradesh early morning.

- Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu has said he is personally monitoring the situation following the derailment of the Ajmer-Sealdah Express in Kanpur.

- NDRF team reaches the accident spot near Kanpur

- Financial assistance under rules being made available to victims of #SealdahAjmer Express train derailment: Anil Saxena, Indian Railways, Spokesperson

- New Delhi-Lucknow Gomti Express, Delhi- Azamgarh Kaifiyat Express, Anand Vihar-Rewa Express cancelled for Wednesday due to operational reasons.

- Two (S5 and S6 of the fifteen derailed bogies had fallen in the nearby canal. S5 and S6 of the fifteen derailed bogies had fallen in the nearby canal. SEE PICPIC

- Ministry of Railways issue helpline numbers for further assistance.

- The Railways have issued the helpline numbers for Kanpur -- 0512-2323015, 2323016, 2323018 and for Allahabad -- 0532-2408149, 2408128.

- Rescue and relief operations are on at the accident spot with the district health department dispatching 14 ambulances and relief teams from Kanpur and Tundla

- "A rescue team has rushed to the spot and a medical relief train from Kanpur has also been sent to the accident site. Currently we are focusing on relief and rescue operations," Railway spokesperson Anil Saxena said.

- Buses have also been plied to drop the stranded passengers from the spot to Kanpur railway station.

- Rail minister Suresh Prabhu tweets on rescue and relief operations of Sealdah-Ajmer train accident

We r making alternate arrangements for Passengers to continue with their onward journey and are thus taken care of Helplines to offer info — Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) December 28, 2016

Injured already started getting medical care,Doctors r attending to all. We r working with hospitals& dist admin to offer all possible help — Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) December 28, 2016

Directed CRB, all Sr officials to personally ensure best possible help. Medical vans,relief vans were rushed immediately.Officers r on spot — Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) December 28, 2016

Ex gratia will be paid to injured . All passengers are being provided with necessary assistance to ensure least inconvenience.Doing our best — Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) December 28, 2016

- The mishap took place in Rura between Kanpur and Etawah

- Out of 15 coaches derailed, 13 were sleeper while two were general bogeys

- Kanpur-Delhi rail route badly hit due to train mishap

- The mishap took place at 5:20 AM on Wednesday

- SP Rura and Kanpur Dehat DM at accident spot: Daljeet Chaudhary (ADG Law & Order)

- 2 dead after 15 coaches of Sealdah-Ajmer Express train derailed near Kanpur (UP), confirms Zaki Ahmad, Kanpur IG

- Ex-gratia will be paid to injured. All passengers are being provided with necessary assistance to ensure least inconvenience: Rail minister Suresh Prabhu

- As per preliminary reports 15 coaches of the train got derailed. The first 5 and last 3 coaches were intact: Anil Saxena, Indian Railways spokesperson

- Rescue and relief operations underway: Anil Saxena

- Thorough investigation will be carried out to ascertain the cause: Union Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu