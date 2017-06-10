Kansas man charged with US hate crime for shooting Indian Indian national Kuchibhotla

Washington: Adam Purinton, the man accused of killing Indian techie Srinivas Kuchibhotla and injuring two others at a suburban Kansas City bar, faces federal hate crime and firearms charges, the US Justice Department said on Friday.

Purinton was involved in a 22 February shooting at Austin`s Bar and Grill in Olathe, Kansas.

The 52-year-old is accused of fatally shooting Srinivas Kuchibhotla and attempting to kill Alok Madasani based on their actual and perceived race, color, religion and national origins.

Witnesses said Purinton yelled at the two Indian men to "get out of my country" before pulling the trigger in the attack.

Ian Grillot, a 24-year-old American man was also injured while intervening in the shooting.

Purinton`s indictment comes amid growing concern about a wave of hateful actions across the United States aimed at blacks, Jews, Muslims and other groups targeted by inflammatory rhetoric that gained prominence during the 2016 presidential election.